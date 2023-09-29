Generic selectors
Podcast: #BanksNeverAskThat goes bilingual for 2023

The latest incarnation of ABA’s award-winning #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing campaign returns for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Servbank — ABA’s Amy Wertlieb talks about new resources this year, including a return of the popular scam quiz and an all-new consumer-facing site plus customizable resources in Spanish. Banks can register for free and use campaign materials all month or at any point during the year. 

