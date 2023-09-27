Generic selectors
OCC releases second quarter mortgage report

OCC releases second quarter mortgage report

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today released the second quarter Mortgage Metrics Report, which showed that 97.3% of first-lien mortgages in the federal banking system were current and performing at the end of the quarter, compared with 97.6% in Q1. Performance improved compared to Q2 2022, when 97% of mortgages were current and performing, according to the agency.

The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages was 1.1% in Q2, the same as the previous quarter, and a decrease compared to 1.5% a year ago. Servicers initiated 7,480 new foreclosures in the quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter and from a year earlier. The new foreclosure volume was lower than pre-COVID-19 pandemic foreclosure volumes.

The first-lien mortgages included in the OCC’s quarterly report comprise 22% of all residential mortgage debt outstanding in the U.S., or approximately 12 million loans totaling $2.8 trillion in principal balances.

