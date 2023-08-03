Podcast: New tools for arresting rising tide of check fraud

Check fraud continues to be a growing problem for banks of all sizes — and it’s not going away anytime soon. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Intrafi — ABA’s Paul Benda and James Hitchcock discuss how banks can enhance their defenses against check fraud, including new technologies and integration of investigative intelligence as check fraud and cyber fraud intersect in dangerous ways. Benda and Hitchcock also outline key dynamics of today’s check fraud trends that bankers need to know. Finally, they discuss ABA’s new and free Check Fraud Claim Directory, which provides all banks — ABA members and non-members alike — with access to contacts and formatting requirements for check fraud warranty breach claims.

