Housing agencies: Assistance available following Maui wildfires

The Federal Housing Administration, Federal Housing Finance Agency and other federal housing agencies have released a list of the various forms of assistance available to homeowners and renters in Hawaii following the Maui wildfires. “As fire suppression and search and rescue efforts continue, federal housing agencies are engaging with state officials and local partners, and in interagency efforts, to monitor the impact to households and the housing sector and ensure awareness of available disaster assistance for homeowners,” the agencies said in a joint statement. “We are committed to providing homeowners flexibilities and assistance so they feel the security of knowing they will have the option to return and rebuild when it is safe to do so.”