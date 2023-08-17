CFPB issues update to small business lending rule filing instructions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today issued an update to its previously published filing instructions guide for small business lending data. According to the bureau, the update reorders certain demographic information codes to better correlate with Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data, makes minor wording clarifications to the pricing information data point, and makes minor administrative updates to the validation IDs. The CFPB also noted the recent court order staying implementation of the rule for American Bankers Association and Texas Bankers Association members until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a separate case involving the bureau’s funding structure.