House committee passes resolution to overturn 1071 rule

The House Financial Services Committee on Thursday approved an American Bankers Association-supported resolution of disapproval to overturn the CFPB’s final rule implementing Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which requires the collection and reporting of credit application data for small businesses, including women-owned and minority-owned small businesses. The resolution would need to be adopted by both houses of Congress and signed by the president to overturn the rule.
