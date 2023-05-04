Podcast: A deep dive into the Section 1071 final rule

The CFPB’s final rule implementing Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act represents major change to how banks process and handle small business loans — taking what in many banks is a bespoke, tailored financial product and requiring a whole new way of doing business. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — ABA SVP Kitty Ryan discusses:

An overview of the Section 1071 final rule.

Implementation deadlines and partial wins in extending them from the narrow timeframes in the proposed rule.

Other wins from ABA advocacy, including on privacy and on racial and ethnic identification that aligns the final rule more closely with the statute.

Software challenges banks will face as they implement the final rule.

Despite a few improvements, why ABA continues to be disappointed in the final rule — with an open advocacy call for Congress to rescind the rule.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Intrafi.



In this episode: