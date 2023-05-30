ABA Brand Slam open for submissions

The entry period is now open for the 2023 American Bankers Association Brand Slam, which honors banks’ exceptional marketing campaigns in six categories. The free awards program is open to banks of all sizes; eligible campaigns must have been launched between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. Winners will be recognized at the ABA Bank Marketing Conference in September.

Banks may enter in any or all of six categories:

Video

Integrated marketing

Website redesign

Public relations/community engagement

Social media

Out-of-the-box idea

Entries will be judged based on five criteria: concept, strategy, creativity, execution and results. Bankers interested in submitting can enter online. Learn more and enter.