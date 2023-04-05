U.S. international trade deficit increases in February

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $70.5 billion in February, up $2.2 billion from $68.3 billion in January, revised.

The February increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $2.7 billion to $93.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $22.4 billion.

February exports were $251.2 billion, $6.9 billion less than January exports. February imports were $321.7 billion, $5.0 billion less than January imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $3.3 billion to $68.8 billion for the three months ending in February. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $15.7 billion from the three months ending in February 2022.

Read the Census release.