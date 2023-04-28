Podcast: Counting down to the FedNow launch

After years of being “FedSoon,” the Federal Reserve’s instant payment network FedNow is preparing to go live this summer. What do banks need to know in the final months before launch? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — ABA SVP and payments expert Steve Kenneally discusses:

Key implementation deadlines for FedNow in 2023.

How FedNow compares to existing instant payments services like RTP and Zelle.

Lessons from the FedNow pilot experience.

Business strategies that banks are employing in their FedNow rollout.

Where to start with core providers on FedNow implementation.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

Register for and view recordings from ABA’s free FedNow webinar series.

This episode is sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions.



In this episode: