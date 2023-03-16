Podcast: A critical moment to hear from top banking policymakers



After the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank failure, the ABA Washington Summit is one of the most important events to hear from the banking policymakers shaping the response — including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and all “big four” in Congress: Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

On the latest episode of the podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — ABA’s Rob Nichols and Kirsten Sutton preview the Summit program and why this is such a critical moment to share expertise with lawmakers and hear from those shaping the response to SVB and Signature Bank. “You’ll get the benefit of the latest thinking and what’s the path forward, and we have them all back to back in one day,” Nichols says.

