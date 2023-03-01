ABA members named to CFPB advisory council

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the appointment of new members to the Consumer Advisory Board, Community Bank Advisory Council, Credit Union Advisory Council and Academic Research Council. The board and councils provide advice to the agency on a variety of consumer finance issues.

Three American Bankers Association members were appointed to the Community Bank Advisory Council. They are Bruce Hoyer, CEO of Belt Valley Bank in Belt, Montana; Carlos Naudon, president and CEO of Ponce Bank in New York City; and Ignacio Urrabazo, president of Commerce Bank in Laredo, Texas.