Survey: Economic stress weighing on most Americans

Two-thirds of American workers say the current economic environment is affecting them negatively, with many saying it is affecting their health and personal relationships, according to a new survey by investment firm Franklin Templeton. Nearly a third of respondents (30%) said they are losing sleep because of current economic conditions and the threat of a recession. A quarter of respondents (25%) reported strained relationships while roughly one in four (22%) said they were distracted at work.

The survey also found that current economic conditions are changing how people are thinking about their retirement. Six in 10 respondents (61%) said their retirement plans are in jeopardy. At the same time, 73% of employees said that soaring living expenses have changed the way they envisioned their retirement. Fifty-eight percent plan to work in some fashion during their retirement, an increase of 6% from two years ago.