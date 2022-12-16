Capital One leads in customer rating among nationwide banks in poll

Capital One received the highest customer satisfaction rating for the third year in a row among eight nationwide banks, scoring 694 out of 1,000 (up from 692 in 2020), according to a new J.D. Power study released Thursday. Following Capital One were Chase, which earned a rating of 678, and TD Bank, which earned a rating of 663. For all eight of the largest retail banks—which also include PNC, Bank of America, Citibank, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo—the average customer satisfaction rating was 648, down from 652 last year.

Bank customers under age 40—particularly those who have the highest levels of education and the highest income growth potential—led a trend toward waning customer satisfaction with the nation’s largest banks, according to J.D. Power. The study evaluated bank customer experience across seven factors: trust; people; account offerings; allowing customers to bank how and when they want; saving time and money; digital channels; and resolving problems or complaints.