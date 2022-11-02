Survey finds mixed public attitudes on cryptocurrency regulation

Only two in five people see the U.S. lagging behind other countries in creating a regulatory environment that makes it easy or safe to buy or trade cryptocurrency, although a majority also believe there should be clearer industry regulation, according to a new survey by digital currency investment adviser Grayscale. The company commissioned The Harris Poll to survey more than 2,000 U.S. adults in October about their attitudes toward cryptocurrency investing and regulation. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said the U.S. was behind in cryptocurrency regulation, with 37% saying they are considering candidates’ policy positions on cryptocurrency before casting their vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Nearly half of respondents were familiar with cryptocurrency (49%), although familiarity was higher among younger investors, including 70% of those aged 18-34 and 62% of those aged 35-44, according to the survey. Familiarity was also higher among underrepresented groups, including 60% of Black and 62% of Hispanic Americans, compared to 43% of white Americans. Eighty-one percent of respondents said there should be clearer cryptocurrency industry regulation, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans. Roughly four of five Republicans and Democrats said that in terms of government regulation, it is important to allow consumers to decide how to invest in cryptocurrencies by providing necessary information about various products.