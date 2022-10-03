ABA Foundation raising funds for Florida disaster relief

The American Bankers Association Foundation announced today that it will collect tax-exempt contributions through its Disaster Relief Program to aid relief efforts in Florida after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The association will donate $100,000 to the fund to kick off the fundraising effort.

The campaign comes at the request of the Florida Bankers Association. Donations will be accepted until Nov. 9. All funds raised will be directed to the Volunteer Florida Foundation’s “Florida Disaster Fund” to help aid relief and recovery efforts.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Florida, including members of our banking family, as they work to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Florida banks are already busy helping their customers and communities through this difficult time. By activating the ABA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program, we are hoping that the entire industry can join the relief effort underway.”