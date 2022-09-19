Treasury seeking feedback on AML/CFT implications of digital assets

The Treasury Department is seeking public input regarding illicit finance and national security risks posed by digital assets. The request for comment is being issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrency and digital asset regulation, and comments will be accepted through Nov. 3.

Among other things, Treasury is specifically seeking feedback on illicit finance risks, anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism supervision and regulation, global implementation of AML/CFT standards, private sector engagement and central bank digital currencies.