OCC seeks comment on FFIEC’s cybersecurity assessment tool renewal

The OCC, along with other financial regulatory agencies, is soliciting feedback on the renewal of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s cybersecurity assessment tool, The voluntary information collection resource was created to assist financial institutions in assessing their inherent cyber risks and risk management capabilities.

The agency is looking for comments on: whether the collection of information via the CAT is necessary for the proper performance of the agencies’ functions; the accuracy of the agencies’ estimates of the burden of the collection of information; ways to enhance the quality, utility and clarity of the information to be collected; ways to minimize the burden of the collection on respondents, including through the use of automated collection techniques or other forms of information technology; and estimates of capital or start-up costs and costs of operation, maintenance and purchase of services to provide information.

Comments must be submitted within 30 days of publication in the Federal Register.