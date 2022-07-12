The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 3.6 point in June, measuring 89.5

A seasonally adjusted net 19.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 7 points from May. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 3.0%, down 3 points from the prior month. Fifty percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down one points from last month’s 48-year record high.

A net negative 2% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 3 points from May. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 13 points to a net negative 28.0%.

One percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down 1 point). Twenty-seven percent reported all credit needs met (up 5 points) and 61.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 4 points). A net 3.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 point).

