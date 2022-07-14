Podcast: Wealth management strategies for serving high-earning women

Forty-four percent of homes have female breadwinners, and women make up a large and growing share of high earners — but wealth management providers don’t always tailor their advice and services to this reality. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Apiture — Kathleen Burns Kingsbury tackles some misperceptions about women and wealth. In this episode, Kingsbury discusses:
- The scope and scale of female breadwinners and high earners in today’s wealth marketplace.
- How to address unconscious and implicit biases about women and wealth.
- Strategies that wealth advisers can use to build productive relationships with high-earning women.
- The kinds of questions that lead to productive conversations.
- The role of values in women’s wealth decision-making, whether in philanthropy or in socially responsible investing.
