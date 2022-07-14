Podcast: Wealth management strategies for serving high-earning women

Forty-four percent of homes have female breadwinners, and women make up a large and growing share of high earners — but wealth management providers don’t always tailor their advice and services to this reality. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Apiture — Kathleen Burns Kingsbury tackles some misperceptions about women and wealth. In this episode, Kingsbury discusses:

The scope and scale of female breadwinners and high earners in today’s wealth marketplace.

How to address unconscious and implicit biases about women and wealth.

Strategies that wealth advisers can use to build productive relationships with high-earning women.

The kinds of questions that lead to productive conversations.

The role of values in women’s wealth decision-making, whether in philanthropy or in socially responsible investing.

Kingsbury will address this topic at ABA’s Annual Convention in Austin on Oct. 2-4. Register before Aug. 1 for early-bird savings.

