Small business optimism remained unchanged in April

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index remained unchanged in April, measuring 93.2.

A seasonally adjusted net 20.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, unchanged from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 4.0%, down 2 points from the prior month. 47.0% percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, unchanged from March and historically very high.

A net 3% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 1 point from March. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased by 6 points to a net negative 12.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down 2 points). Twenty-six percent reported all credit needs met (unchanged) and 61.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 3 points). A net 4.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

Read the NFIB report.