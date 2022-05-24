Fed to delay ISO 20022 implementation until 2025

The Federal Reserve today signaled that it intends to delay the implementation of the International Organization for Standardization’s 20022 message format for the Fedwire Funds Service to sometime in the first quarter of 2025. The Fed said that it would publish additional details on the implementation date—which had originally been scheduled for November 2023—in a forthcoming Federal Register notice.

The Fed said that it is recommending the delay based on industry feedback suggesting that there should be a gap between the planned 2023 launch of the FedNow service and the ISO 20022 implementation, and that the reserve banks should provide at least one year for industry testing of the ISO 20022 messages, among other things.

In its comment letter to the Fed, ABA had advocated in favor of a November 2023 implementation date for ISO 20022.