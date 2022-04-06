Podcast: How donor-advised funds fit into bank strategy

Often described as “charitable savings accounts” or “charitable checkbooks,” donor-advised funds are one of the fastest-growing charitable vehicles. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — ABA’s Evan Sparks talks about how banks of all sizes are building DAFs into their wealth management strategies. In this episode, he discusses:

The nuts and bolts of how DAFs work

How DAFs complement other bank business lines, including wealth management, consumer banking and business banking

Why community banks have found that DAFs help keep charitable assets local

How the DAF concept originated with the banking industry a century ago

