Podcast: How donor-advised funds fit into bank strategy

Often described as “charitable savings accounts” or “charitable checkbooks,” donor-advised funds are one of the fastest-growing charitable vehicles. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — ABA’s Evan Sparks talks about how banks of all sizes are building DAFs into their wealth management strategies. In this episode, he discusses:
- The nuts and bolts of how DAFs work
- How DAFs complement other bank business lines, including wealth management, consumer banking and business banking
- Why community banks have found that DAFs help keep charitable assets local
- How the DAF concept originated with the banking industry a century ago
If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.
This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.