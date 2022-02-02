Rep. McHenry, Sen. Tester to Speak at ABA Washington Summit

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) have been added to the speaker lineup for the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, a free in-person and virtual event to be held March 7-9. Tester, a key member of the Senate Banking Committee, will share his thoughts on the committee’s 2022 agenda and the critical issues facing the banking sector. McHenry, the ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, will also offer his perspective on major banking policy issues and his outlook for action in the House in 2022 and beyond.

Summit attendees will hear from lawmakers and regulators, as 2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the banking industry—with new leaders now in place at major regulatory agencies, Congress eyeing the midterm elections and the nation’s economic recovery still uncertain. All bankers and associate members are encouraged to attend the Washington Summit to learn about major policy issues in play and have their voices heard.