ABA Salutes Women Bank Execs Atop ‘Most Powerful,’ ‘Women to Watch’ Lists

The American Bankers Association today congratulated the women named to American Banker Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking,” “Women to Watch in Banking” and “Most Powerful Women in Finance” lists for 2021. Many of them are current and former members of ABA’s board, councils and committees.

Past ABA Chair Laurie Stewart—president and CEO of Sound Community Bank in Seattle—was named to the “most powerful” list. Also on the list were former ABA board member Jill Castilla, president and CEO, Citizens Bank of Edmond, Edmond, Oklahoma; former ABA Chair Dorothy Savarese (chairman, president and CEO of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Orleans, Massachusetts); former ABA board members Patti Husic (president and CEO of Centric Financial, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) and Andrea Smith (CAO at Bank of America); former chair of BAFT’s Transaction Banking Global Leaders group Diane Reyes (group general manager and global head of global liquidity and cash management at HSBC); and Jennifer Piepszak, 2021-2022 ABA board of directors nominee (Co-CEO, consumer and community banking, JPMorgan Chase, New York).

Spotlighted on the “women to watch” list was Juilieann Thurlow, president and CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank in Reading, Massachusetts, who has been nominated to serve as ABA’s next vice chair. Charlotte McLaughlin, president and CEO of PNC Capital Markets and a former member of the ABA Securities Association board, was on the list of “most powerful women in finance.”

The rankings, selected by the publication’s editors, highlight the professional achievements and business acumen of the industry’s leading women. They also spotlight institutions that successfully promote gender diversity in their leadership ranks.