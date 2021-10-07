ABA Comments on FASB’s Technical Agenda

Earlier this year, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued an invitation to comment on its technical agenda, soliciting commenters’ views on what to prioritize and which projects to add. ABA submitted a comment letter in which it called on FASB to both prioritize their projects on troubled debt restructurings and goodwill, and asked the board to add several projects to its agenda:

Expanding the tax credit investments that qualify for accounting that is now limited to those related to specific affordable housing projects;

Changing software development expense recognition criteria to better align with current software development processes;

Conducting a post implementation review of Accounting Standard Update 2016-1, Financial Instruments-Overall (subtopic 825-10) Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities (2016-1);

Addressing issues related to the recognition and timing of impairment when a company stops using a leased asset in its primary business activities; and

Reconsidering the accounting for digital assets.

The letter was the culmination of several months of work with the ABA’s Accounting Committee and other stakeholders to identify and formulate issues. The hottest issue based on preliminary comments is the accounting for digital assets. In fact, the current invitation to comment received almost 600 letters compared to the previous ITC for agenda consultation in 2016, which received 45 comment letters. Most of these comments focused solely on asking for fair value accounting for digital assets. However, this specific issue was not a high priority for many of the stakeholders that participated in the ABA’s process and was included to show support for the many commenters on the issue.

In the list of issues cited above, goodwill and TDRs are ABA’s highest priorities and on the agenda already. ABA noted that under the current expected credit losses methodology, TDRs have significantly diminished relevance, do not provide decision-useful information and is operationally burdensome. ABA asked FASB to expedite the project and eliminate TDRs. Similarly for goodwill, ABA noted that it is excluded from a bank’s regulatory capital and is not decision-useful information for bank investors. In addition, current accounting and impairment process ends up being an arduous process that provides little value. ABA asked FASB to prioritize this project, which will likely provide operational relief to many companies and especially banks.

To learn more about any of these issues or if you have other accounting concerns, please contact Josh Stein.