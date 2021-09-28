Bankers Viewpoints Shift as Pandemic Continues, CSBS Annual Survey Highlights

By Christopher Delporte

hat a difference a year can make. We’re still fighting a global pandemic, but according to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ eighth annual national community bank survey , bankers’ concerns have changed since last year’s survey. In 2020, local business conditions were top of mind for community bankers. This year, the lingering effect of COVID-19 on local economies has created a new concern: historic levels of deposits and narrow net interest margins. As the pandemic continues, banks report significant liquidity. On the flip side, however, 52 percent of community banks described loan demand as a “very important” challenge with a decline in lending, particularly in the business, agricultural and commercial real estate categories.

“Bankers warily eyed shrinking net interest margins, which they listed as a top external challenge in this year’s survey,” wrote the survey authors, who surveyed 470 banks with less than $10 billion in assets. “They sought new sources of noninterest income, cut expenses and looked for ways to reduce the costs of and better use bloated deposits. One banker summarized the problem as being ‘flush with cash and no loan demand.’”

The Paycheck Protection Program initially bloated bank balance sheets, adding about $145 billion in loans at the end of 2020, according to the survey. The volume of PPP loans declined to $111 billion by June of this year. Lending outside the PPP, particularly in the commercial and industrial sector, was “less robust,” report authors noted. Non-PPP commercial and industrial lending declined by $30 billion, or 10 percent, from December 2019 to June 2021.

“This presumably reflects a preference of business borrowers for the PPP,” survey authors wrote. “But it also may reflect banker preferences. When it comes to extending traditional loans in this sector, where banks must assume the risk of nonpayment, many bankers said they have ‘lost their appetite.’”

The pandemic also created some positive long-lasting effects. More than 40 percent of community bankers said it led to increased efficiency, and more than 70 percent of respondents said prospects for long-term lending were improved by new or closer customer relationships.

“Community bank reputations will be enhanced due to their commitment to serving customers throughout the pandemic by remaining open, by taking aggressive action to protect staff and customers and by issuing loans,” a survey respondent said. “However, how the industry operates may be permanently changed as we’ve figured out how to have non-customer-facing work done at home, as well as non-transactional work done more electronically via email, online and other ways.”

Other important findings from this year’s survey include: