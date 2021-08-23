Fed’s Bowman and OCC’s Hsu to Address Virtual ABA GRC Fall Meeting

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu will address ABA’s virtual Government Relations Council fall meeting on Sept. 9. Bowman, who holds the community bank seat on the Federal Reserve Board, will deliver remarks on innovation and community banking and then participate in a question and answer session with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols.

Hsu, who was named acting comptroller in May by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will join Nichols for a conversation on banking regulation. The GRC meeting will mark Hsu’s first appearance at an ABA event. Bowman has previously addressed ABA’s annual Conference for Community Bankers.