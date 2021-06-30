Trending
Podcast: The Health of Savings in HSAs

More and more Americans are embracing health savings accounts, especially younger and middle-aged adults. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Finastra — Eric Remjeske of Devenir Research and Kevin McKechnie of the ABA HSA Council discuss new research findings showing that 63 million Americans are now covered by an HSA, with total assets over $82 billion, and that Americans in their 30s are disproportionately likely to be HSA account-holders.

On the podcast, Remjeske and McKechnie discuss further details from the research — including why HSAs are popular in states like Utah and Alaska but less so in Hawaii and Mississippi — as well as the latest policy and industry trends with HSAs.

This episode is sponsored by Finastra.

In this episode:

Eric Remjeske
Co-Founder and President
Devenir Research

Kevin McKechnie
Executive Director
ABA HSA Council

Hugo Dante
Economic Research Specialist
ABA

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

