Podcast: How Small Businesses Survived COVID and Are Poised for Recovery

The post-COVID economy is snapping back in a big way — but are small businesses prepared to capitalize on the recovery? In the first of a two-part ABA Banking Journal Podcast series on the condition of small businesses post-COVID — sponsored by Finastra — banking leaders from around the country weigh in on how small businesses performed through the pandemic, how many businesses actually closed permanently (and why) and what the outlook looks like for small businesses now.

This episode is sponsored by Finastra.





