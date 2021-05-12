Trending
ABA Banking Journal

Podcast: Beyond the Headlines on Inflation Fears

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Economy, Featured

Consumer prices for April showed a 4.2% year-on-year increase today, outpacing analysts’ expectations. What does rising inflation mean for the path of the economy in 2021? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Risk Proof, a PwC product — ABA Economic Research Specialist Hugo Dante goes beyond the headlines with inflation figures.

Among other issues, Dante discusses:

  • The extent to which inflation figures are due to “base effects” driven by the economic shock during the spring of 2020.
  • The unusual transitory nature of consumer demand in the wake of pandemic-related closures and supply chain disruptions.
  • How post-pandemic employment trends are affecting the inflation outlook.
  • The Fed’s pre-COVID-19 willingness to let inflation run moderately over its 2% target to reflect periods when it ran under the target.

In this episode:

Hugo Dante
Economic Research Specialist
ABA

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

 

