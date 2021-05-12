Podcast: Beyond the Headlines on Inflation Fears

Consumer prices for April showed a 4.2% year-on-year increase today, outpacing analysts’ expectations. What does rising inflation mean for the path of the economy in 2021? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Risk Proof, a PwC product — ABA Economic Research Specialist Hugo Dante goes beyond the headlines with inflation figures.
Among other issues, Dante discusses:
- The extent to which inflation figures are due to “base effects” driven by the economic shock during the spring of 2020.
- The unusual transitory nature of consumer demand in the wake of pandemic-related closures and supply chain disruptions.
- How post-pandemic employment trends are affecting the inflation outlook.
- The Fed’s pre-COVID-19 willingness to let inflation run moderately over its 2% target to reflect periods when it ran under the target.
