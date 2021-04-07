Podcast: A Sharper Focus on Bank Employees’ Well-Being

The trials of the past year, from COVID-19 to the racial justice protests, required herculean efforts on the part of bank employees to meet their clients’ needs — and they have taken a toll on many bankers. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Infinidat — Jennifer Young, head of human resources for TD Bank and TD Securities, discusses her bank’s “full well-being approach” to supporting employees.

Young discusses how TD focused on health and wellness beyond face coverings and hand sanitizer:

Providing the right tech to employees working from home and navigating caregiving requirements.

Protecting shifts and pay in “stores” (as TD calls its branches).

Training people managers to address employees’ needs and display greater empathy.

Deploying “wellness coaches” to ease people managers’ burdens.

Focusing on mental health and providing additional resources for employees who needed them.

This episode is sponsored by Infinidat.





If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.



In this episode: