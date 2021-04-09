FDIC Re-opens RFI on Signage, Advertising Requirements

As part of its effort to foster greater transparency, efficiency and innovation, the FDIC is renewing its effort to seek input on how it can modernize and revise its official sign and advertising rules. The FDIC first issued the request for information last year, but the initiative was sidelined due to the pandemic.

The RFI also asks for feedback on how technological or other solutions could be used to help consumers better distinguish FDIC-insured banks and savings associations from entities that are not insured by the FDIC, particularly across web and digital channels.

With the RFI, the agency is seeking to ensure that its rules—which were last updated in 2006—are keeping pace with changes in how financial products and services are delivered and how consumers interact with financial services providers. Comments on the RFI are due May 24.