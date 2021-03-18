House Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Level Playing Field Between Banks, FCS

Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) yesterday introduced the American Bankers Association-backed Enhancing Credit Opportunities in Rural America Act. The bill, H.R. 1977, would end the taxation of interest earned from agricultural real estate loans.

This would not only reduce servicing costs for community banks providing these types of loans, it would also level the playing field between banks and the tax-advantaged Farm Credit System—making it easier for banks to support the farm sector through real estate loans. ECORA was introduced previously during the 116th Congress.