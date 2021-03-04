Factory Orders Rose 2.6% in January

New orders for manufactured goods in January, up ninth consecutive months, increased $13.1 billion or 2.6% to $509.4 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January, up nine consecutive months, increased $8.4 billion or 3.4% to $256.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.2% December increase. Transportation equipment led the increase 7.7% to $85.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $4.7 billion or 1.9% to $252.7 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 1.9% or $4.9 billion to $260.6 billion, down from the previously published 2.0% increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, decreased $1.4 billion or 0.3% to $424.3 billion

Read the Census release.