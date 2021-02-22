ABA Unveils 2021 ‘Blueprint for Growth’

With the 117th Congress preparing to tackle additional coronavirus relief, as well as a broad range of other policy items, the American Bankers Association on Friday released its 2021 Blueprint for Growth. Developed by ABA’s Government Relations Council and approved by the board of directors, the banker-driven Blueprint focuses on four overarching policy priorities:

Supporting a robust post-pandemic recovery

Forward-looking efforts to drive a healthy economy

Serving all communities

Promoting innovation and consistent regulation

“The Blueprint is a positive and forward-looking document, telling the story of what banks are for,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “It’s fueled by the optimism that drives our industry—and the optimistic spirit that I’ve heard and seen from you as we’ve navigated the challenges of the past year together.”

The Blueprint outlines several concrete goals under each broad priority, but all are focused on how lawmakers and regulators can help banks promote inclusive growth, prosperity and innovation as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 crisis. Bankers can use the Blueprint for Growth as a basis for conversations with lawmakers during virtual Washington Visits this year and next month, when bankers will hear from top policymakers on Capitol Hill during ABA’s free virtual Washington Summit, March 16-17.