Podcast: Predicting Bank Risk in an Unpredictable Year



What’s top of mind for community bank risk managers in 2021? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — Kristina Schaefer provides an overview of what’s on her radar screen as chief risk officer and general counsel at First Bank and Trust, based in Brookings, South Dakota. Schaefer talks cybersecurity (including the growing risk of social engineering schemes amid banks’ work-from-home environments), credit risk, interest rate risk, fraud and more.

A member of ABA’s Emerging Leaders Advisory Board, Schaefer also highlights talent risk as one to watch in 2021 — with more bank employees able to work anywhere, community banks may find out-of-market banks, as well as other companies, competing for their top professionals.

