Consumer Prices Rise in November

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis after remaining unchanged in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.2%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” increased 0.2% in November after being unchanged in October.

The food index declined 0.1% in November. Prices for food at home fell in November, decreasing 0.3%, and food away from home increased, rising 0.1%.

The energy index increased 2.3% in November, its sixth consecutive increase.

