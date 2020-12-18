CFPB Finalizes Rule on Consumer Disclosures Related to Debt Collection

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today finalized the second part of its debt collection rule, which covers disclosures that third-party debt collectors must provide to consumers pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The 350-page rule is a follow-up to the previous FDCPA final rule issued in October that modernized and clarified rules around third-party debt collection communications.

Among other things, today’s final rule would require third-party debt collectors to make certain disclosures if the collector knows or should know that a debt is time-barred, meaning that the debt has run past any applicable statute of limitations. It also requires that debt collectors disclose, if applicable, that a payment made on a debt can revive the statute of limitations and enable the collector to sue to collect. The rule also prohibits debt collectors from making threats to sue, or from suing, consumers on time-barred debt.

The FDCPA does not generally apply to creditors collecting their own debts, and thus would not generally apply to banks; however, many banks place debt with third-party debt collectors and must monitor vendor compliance with the FDCPA. The final rule takes effect Nov. 30, 2021.