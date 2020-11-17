FBI Director to Keynote Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference

FBI Director Christopher Wray will join the keynote speaker lineup at the ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference, to be held virtually Dec. 8-10. Wray will discuss the FBI’s ongoing effort to combat a range of financial crimes and the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and America’s banks. After his remarks, he will join ABA Chief Communications Officer Peter Cook for a question-and-answer session.

The conference—the only national event that focuses exclusively on financial crimes facing banks—will feature 25 breakout sessions, all of which will be available for on-demand viewing after they debut. Breakout sessions will cover a wide range of financial crimes topics, including financial system integrity, insider threats, emerging financial crimes technologies, cyber crime typologies and virtual currency risk exposure, as well as COVID-19 effects on fraud, customer due diligence and anti-money laundering program governance.

Meanwhile, general sessions speakers will include Wirecard CEO James Freis, who will discuss his discovery of fraud at the German payments firm and his promotion to CEO to fix the problems; Juan Zarate of the K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network