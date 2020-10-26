New Home Sales Fall 3.5% in September

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 959,000 in September, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The September level is 3.5% below the revised August rate of 994,000, but is 32.1% above the September 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home was $326,800. The average sales price was $405,400.

At the end of September, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 3.6 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.