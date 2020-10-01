ABA Launches National Anti-Phishing Campaign with 1,500 Bank Partners

The American Bankers Association, together with nearly 1,500 banks serving the vast majority of retail bank customers in the U.S., today launched a first-of-its kind, industry-wide campaign to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. The public facing campaign, #BanksNeverAskThat, is a fresh, bold plug-and-play campaign that fights phishing fraud by turning bank customers into expert scam spotters. It launches as the industry kicks off Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.

“This campaign is an unprecedented effort by the banking industry to address a growing threat to our customers,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “With the help of banks from across the nation, we’re turning the tables on the bad guys by empowering consumers with the tools they need to spot bogus bank communications.”

Throughout the month, participating banks will share eye-catching and engaging short videos, animated GIFs and consumer tips on social media and in bank branches designed to highlight common phishing schemes. The campaign’s six short videos offer a humorous take on the kinds of questions banks would never ask and direct consumers to visit BanksNeverAskThat.com for more information, including a quiz, a list of phishing red flags, tips and FAQs.

“America’s banks are fighting back with major investments in technology and security protocols designed to stay a step ahead of the bad guys, but well-informed customers are another critical layer of defense,” Nichols wrote in a new LinkedIn post, calling on banks that have not yet registered to participate in the campaign. “This effort is too important to have any bank on the sideline,” he wrote. “That’s why ABA will continue to provide all of the campaign materials at no cost to ABA members and non-members alike.”