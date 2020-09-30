Podcast: Plotting the Future Path of the CRE Sector

Commercial real estate has faced substantial headwinds from stay-at-home orders and changing consumer behavior, and in many cases CRE has not received the same level of support available to consumers and small businesses. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — ABA Economic Research Associate Hugo Dante talks about the outlook for CRE and its effects on lending. Among other topics, Dante covers:

Delinquencies and current conditions across CRE sectors.

The role of government support for multifamily CRE in stabilizing that sector.

Which CRE sectors are most exposed to risk from COVID-19.

Long-term effects on CRE appraisal values and investment from shifts to remote work.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions.



Additional resources:

In this episode: