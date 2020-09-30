ABA Salutes Women Bank Execs Atop ‘Most Powerful,’ ‘Women to Watch’ Lists

The American Bankers Association today congratulated the women named to American Banker Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking,” “Women to Watch in Banking” and “Most Powerful Women in Finance” lists for 2020. Many of them are current and former members of ABA’s board, councils and committees. This year’s list broke from the magazine’s traditional rankings and presented honorees alphabetically.

ABA Chair Laurie Stewart—president and CEO of Sound Community Bank in Seattle—was named to the “most powerful” list. Also on the list was ABA board member Jill Castilla, president and CEO, Citizens Bank of Edmond, Edmond, Oklahoma, as well as former ABA chairman Dorothy Savarese (chairman, president and CEO of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Orleans, Massachusetts); former ABA board members Patti Husic (president and CEO of Centric Financial, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) and Andrea Smith (CAO at Bank of America); and former chair of BAFT’s Transaction Banking Global Leaders group Diane Reyes (group general manager and global head of global liquidity and cash management at HSBC).

Spotlighted on the “women to watch” list was ABA Core Platforms Committee Chairman Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts. The rankings, selected by the publication’s editors, highlight the professional achievements and business acumen of the industry’s leading women. They also spotlight institutions that successfully promote gender diversity in their leadership ranks.