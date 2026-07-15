The Producer Price Index for final demand edged down 0.3% in June, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Final demand prices increased 0.6% in May and 1.1% in April. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 5.5% for the 12 months ended in June 2026.

The June decline in final demand prices can be attributed to a 1.4% drop in the index for final demand goods. In contrast, prices for final demand services moved up 0.2%.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.1% in June, after jumping 0.8% in May. For the 12 months ended in June, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 5.1%.

The index for final demand goods moved down 1.4% in June, the largest decrease since falling 1.9% in July 2022. Leading the broad-based decrease in June was a 6.4% drop in prices for final demand energy. The index for final demand goods less foods and energy moved up 0.2%. In contrast, the index for final demand foods moved down 0.6%.

The index for final demand services rose 0.2% in June, after falling 0.1% in May. Over 60% of the broad-based advance in June can be traced to a 0.4% rise in margins for final demand trade services. The index for final demand transportation and warehousing services fell 0.1%. In contrast, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.1%.

Read the BLS release.