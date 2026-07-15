The American Bankers Association’s Nominating Committee today finalized the official slate of officers to be presented for election at the association’s annual meeting scheduled for Oct. 27 in Salt Lake City.

The committee, chaired by John C. Asbury, chief executive officer, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., Richmond, Virginia, nominated the following candidates for ABA officer positions:

CHAIR: Catherine Owen, executive chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Arkansas;

CHAIR-ELECT: James C. Ryan III, chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana;

VICE CHAIR: Thomas J. Fraser, president and CEO, First Mutual Holding Co., Lakewood, Ohio;

TREASURER: David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar Bank, El Paso, Texas

The above nominees, together with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, will comprise the association’s officers.

“We applaud ABA’s Nominating Committee for selecting such a strong slate of officers for the coming year,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Their wide-ranging expertise and perspectives will support our mission to ensure banks of all sizes can continue to meet the evolving needs of their customers and communities. Together, we will continue advancing policies and opportunities that enable our industry to contribute to a strong and growing economy.”