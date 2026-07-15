The White House has announced a cybersecurity “clearinghouse” that would coordinate scanning for software vulnerabilities and the distribution of vulnerability patches.

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to take steps to counter the potential cybersecurity threats posed by artificial intelligence. The order also called for the creation of the clearinghouse.

In a statement, the White House said open-source software partners and critical infrastructure companies have built a coordinated system to receive and patch cyber vulnerabilities, named “Gold Eagle.”

“This new model will leverage frontier AI capabilities to continue advancing faster than adversaries, reduce duplicative scanning efforts, and deliver prioritized and actionable threat and remediation information to defenders across the federal government and the private sector,” the White House said.