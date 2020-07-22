Podcast: How Banks Can Manage Risks of Coronavirus Aerosolization

With the World Health Organization’s recent recognition of evidence that the novel coronavirus can be aerosolized in particles that remain in the air for long periods over long distances, how do banks need to adjust their COVID-19 risk mitigation procedures? Aerosolization is a different mode of transmission than the large droplets formed when, say, an infectious person sneezes, and the distance that aerosolized particles can travel make social distancing alone insufficient to prevent transmission.

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, ABA SVP Paul Benda discusses the science of coronavirus aerosolization and addresses several ways to address it. Beyond mask-wearing as a first-order risk mitigation (masks prevent or substantially reduce virus from being exhaled, he points out), Benda also discusses viral loads, HVAC and airflow adjustments, filtration options and branch and office design considerations.

