Fed Publishes Partial State-by-State List of MSLP Lenders

The Federal Reserve today unveiled an interactive state-by-state map listing lenders participating in the Main Street Lending Program that have chosen to be listed and are currently accepting applications from new customers. MSLP registered lenders that wish to be added to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s list can email MSLP@bos.frb.org. The Boston Fed will update the listing regularly as new lenders complete the registration process and elect to be included on the map.

Under the MSLP, businesses may apply for funding through a registered lender, which will then determine eligibility using its own underwriting criteria. The Fed will purchase up to 95% of MSLP loans made through its MSLP facility. Lenders will retain the other 5%.