Podcast: All Hands on Deck to Deliver PPP Funds

In a matter of days, bankers rallied to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars in loans to support Americans’ jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. The stakes: the survival of the small business economy on which every bank and community relies. Thanks to sponsor Jack Henry, we present the first episode of “We Were Economic First Responders,” a new podcast series from the American Bankers Association. Bankers tell the story of how they geared up to make Paycheck Protection Program loans, despite contradictory or non-existent regulatory guidance, customer confusion and the challenges of remote work and social distancing.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Jack Henry.

